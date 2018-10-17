Field Hockey rebounds with victory over Mercy

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington field hockey emerged from this past week with a 4-5 overall record and the .500 mark in sight.

The Lady Knights lost 2-0 to Conard on Oct. 9 at home, but bounced back with a strong 4-1 road victory over Mercy of Middletown on Oct. 12.

Here’s what happened in each game:

Effort in a loss

OCT. 9—Southington battled one of the CCC’s top teams at Fontana Field and put together a respectable effort, but it came in a loss.

Coach Erin Luddy was pleased with how her team’s defense kept the Chieftains from increasing their 2-0 halftime lead.

“We adjusted defensively, and then did not allow any more goals after the two came quickly together,” Luddy said.

As for the offense, the Lady Knights had chances but couldn’t convert. There were numerous penalty corners for Southington in the first half, but they more often than not ended without a good shot at the goal.

“We had our opportunities in the circle to score, but did not capitalize,” Luddy said. “We need to work on getting multiple good shots on goal in a series.”

While Southington’s penalty corners added up, Conard had numerous chances to break the scoreless tie on regular shots and finally did with 17:03 left in the first half. Less than six minutes later, the Chieftains went ahead 2-0.

Kate Pryzbyliski made seven saves for Southington.

Showing no Mercy

OCT. 12—The Tigers showed the game’s first goal a little over five minutes in, but the Lady Knights dominated the rest of the way in a road victory.

“Emma Doran and Victoria Godlewski handled the middle of the field, and the other two midfielders Kelsey Henderson and Autumn Swain played well too,” Luddy said. “Because of their play we were able to keep the ball on the offensive side of the field for a majority of the game.”

Opportunities abound led to a goal apiece from Jenna Sheehan, Julia Jackman, Emma Doran and Alina Calderone. Mercy had a penalty corner in the first half, then Southington tallied 17 straight throughout the rest of the game. The offense came alive, and the Lady Knight defense put the clamps on the Tigers.

“After going down 1-0 early, they regrouped and then dominated the game,” Luddy said of her players. “This season they never give up, no matter the score, because they know they can change a game around as long as they continue to play.”

Up next: Southington is in the midst of five straight games away from home. They played at Hamden on Monday and traveled to Windsor on Tuesday. The Lady Knights are at South Windsor on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

