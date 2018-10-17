Art listings for the Oct. 19 edition

NOW thru OCT. 20

OTHER

POTTERY BY LINDA SERSHEN AND MARY BRAMBLE SCOTT. At Wesleyan Potters, 350 S. Main St., Middletown. An exhibit of pottery by Linda Sershen of Southington and Mary Bramble Scott of West Hartford. Opening reception on Friday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. More info, call (860) 347-5925 or visit wesleyanpotters.com, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 24

SOUTHINGTON

TONY FALCONE PAINTING DEMO. 7 p.m. at The Orchards community room, 34 Hobart St. Sponsored by the Southington Arts and Crafts Association. Former New Haven firefighter Tony Falcone creates “imaginistic” murals, canvases, portraits, and sculptures. Demo at 7 p.m. following a brief member’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Demonstration is free and open to the public.

NOW thru OCT. 30

SOUTHINGTON

JOHN DEDEN EXHIBIT. At the Gallery of The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., second floor community room. John Deden of Forestville will be exhibiting his oil paintings. The show is called “Traditional Paintings.” More info at southingtonartsandcrafts.com or southingtonorchards.org

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 28

SOUTHINGTON

JAY BABINA PAINTING DEMO. 7 p.m. at The Orchards community room, 34 Hobart St. Sponsored by the Southington Arts and Crafts Association. Jay Bavina is a painter with 40 years of experience as a practicing graphic designer and illustrator. Demo at 7 p.m., following a brief member’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Demonstration is free and open to the public.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP FOR ARTISTS. $2,000 scholarship available through the SHS guidance department provided by a partnership between Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) and Southington Arts and Crafts Association (SACA).

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS. At SoCCA, Main St. and Berlin Ave. Gather a group of least 5 friends and book a private paint night on Wednesdays or any other night of the week. Choice of subject by your group available, snacks and wine provided for $45 per person ($35 pp if BYOB).

SOCCA CLASSES. Registration available for youth, teen, and adult classes. Visit southingtonarts.org or call Mary at (860) 276-1581