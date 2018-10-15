Southington man arrested for multiple sexual assaults

On Thursday, Oct. 11, at approximately 8:10 a.m., Southington police arrested David Boulanger, 65, at his Southington residence for sexual assaults in 2015 and 2016.

The warrant alleges that Boulanger sexually assaulted a victim known to him. The warrant was sealed by the court with no further details released.

Boulanger was charged with two counts of first degree sexual assault, one court of fourth degree sexual assault, and three counts of risk of injury or impairing the morals of a child. He was held on a $150,000 bond and arraigned in court later that day.