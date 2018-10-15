Obituary: Josephine (Falco) Fusco, 94

Josephine (Falco) Fusco, 94, of Southington passed away on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the HCC at Bradley Memorial in Southington. She was the wife of the late Mark A. Fusco Sr.

Born November 15, 1923 in Castel Campagnano, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Leonetti) Falco. She arrived to the U.S. on the SS Conte di Savoia.

Josephine was known as “Grandma Jo” to her family and friends, her doors were always open with a pot of coffee and something sweet. She was known for her pepper biscuits and her home remedies. She could heal and fix anything. She loved music, dancing, gardening and canning. Her prize possessions were her grandchildren and her best pals were her dogs drew and buddy.

Josephine leaves her son Mark A. Fusco II of Southington; daughter-in-law, Maria Indomenico of Southington; a brother, Anthony Falco and wife Barbara of Southington; five grandchildren, Mark, Shane and Talia Fusco, Chris Tynan and Tori Pisano and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Pat Falco and two sisters, Mary Bernardi and Caroline Orofino.

Her family wishes to thank Josephine Tom and Franny for all your visits and care throughout the years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to; Yale University Alzheimer Disease Center, P.O. Box 9812, New Haven, CT 06536.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

