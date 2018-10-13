Chamber Cup supports local chariities

The Southington Chamber of Commerce held their 25th Annual Chamber Cup Classic golf tournament at Hawk’s Landing Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Eighteen teams came out to play and support the Chamber’s event which feeds their scholarship program for SHS. The tournament had a philanthropic twist this year, with the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain matching the top three prizes of the day dollar for dollar by making a donation to a charity of the winner’s choice in CFGNB’s four-town network, which includes Southington.