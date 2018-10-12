Southington High School grad party seeks volunteers

Every year, Southington High School seniors celebrate the end of their days at Southington schools with an “All Knight Grad Party,” organized by parents and volunteers with the help of donations from sponsors in town. Though the Class of 2019’s party is several months away, the planning has already begun.

A “Pizza for the Knight” fundraiser will be held on Monday, Oct. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. A committee of parents are in the process of reaching out to local pizza restaurants to donate pizzas for the event. They are also collecting donations for raffle prizes from local businesses.

“The All Knight Grad Party is held the night of graduation at SHS,” said Dave Pestillo, co-chair of the 2019 All Knight Grad Party committee. “It’s a safe and fun atmosphere, offering games, food, entertainment, and tons of prizes. But, in order to make it all happen, we need to raise $20,000 each year.”

Principal Brian Stranieri has been sending out information about the upcoming event, and superintendent Tim Connellan will be reaching out to parents as well. There are posters up at the high school to spread the news, as well.

To help get involved, all are invited to attend committee meetings at the SHS library on Monday, Jan. 14, Thursday, Feb. 7, and Monday, March 11. To follow along with updates, visit https://www.southingtonschools.org/schools/high-school/southington-high/information-for-parents/all-night-graduation-info