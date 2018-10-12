Obituary: Robert W. Stocking Jr., 80

Robert W. Stocking Jr., 80, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Marcia (Hanson) Stocking.

He was born in Meriden March 28, 1938 the son of the late Robert W.Stocking Sr. and Florence (McMahon) Stocking. He was the owner and operator of Romar Siding and Windows.

Besides his wife he is survived by his loving children, Charles “Chuck” Angeli and companion Toby Paradais of Southington, Lisa Schabel and husband Alan of Durham , Michael Angeli and wife Tammy of Portland, Jonathon Strange and his wife Chelsey of Southington. He also leaves his grandchildren Michael C. Angeli, Chelsey L. Angeli, Christina Angeli, Krystal Billings, Mark Angeli II, Samatha and Nicole Schabel, great grandchildren, Michael A. Angeli, Maddox Billings, Mark Angeli III and Isabella Angeli and a brother Dennis Stocking. He was predeceased by a son Mark Angeli, grandson Alan Schabel and two brothers Gary and Allen Stocking.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is handling arrangements .