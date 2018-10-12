Obituary: Katherine Diana (Labbe) Corderoy

Katherine Diana (Labbe) Corderoy of Kanahooka, Australia, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2018. She was the cherished wife of Robert, devoted mother and mother-in-law to Chris and Tameka, Julia, loving grandma to Cambria, loved sister to Linda and Carol and beloved Aunt to April and Stacey. She was predeceased by her parents, Oram and Annette Labbe. Katherine will be sadly missed by her family and many dear friends.

Katherine devoted her early working life to teaching and later as a professional psychologist supporting young children through her Private Practice. She touched the lives of many people and was a highly respected member of the counselling profession in Australia

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 5, 2018 at St. Thomas Cemetery, 209 Belleview Ave., Southington, CT. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.