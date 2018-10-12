‘Knitwits’ to hold annual Harvest Tea on Oct. 20

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The “Knitwits” are at it again. The volunteer group of knitters from Plantsville Congregational United Church of Christ are preparing for their second Harvest Tea, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Knitted Knockers mission to provide handmade alternatives to prosthetics for breast cancer survivors.

“We had heard about the Knitted Knockers mission about two years ago, and decided to give it a try ourselves,” said Barbara Dooley, chair of the Knitwits at Plantsville CUCC. “Since the last Harvest Tea event, we have knitted over 150 pairs (more than 300 individually) of knitted knockers.”

Knitted Knockers, a nonprofit organization based in Bellingham, Wash., has grown to a nationwide mission. The founders of the organization wanted to make post-surgery more comfortable for women with breast cancer. Rather than have them use the standard rubber prosthetics, Knitted Knockers offered a soft, handmade and stuffed prosthetic.

The Harvest Tea event is scheduled for Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church, located at 109 Church St., Plantsville. Tickets are $15. They also accept donations for their mission.

“By supporting the tea, people are making a difference in the lives of breast cancer patients, and giving them a chance to feel whole again after undergoing surgery,” said Dooley. “Please join us. All proceeds fund the Knitted Knocker mission, and together we can make a difference in the lives of women.”

The Knitwits at Plantsville CUCC have grown and now include other members from around the community, including residents of Spring Lake Village. There are 15 knitters altogether, and a group of church members stuff the completed knitted knockers.

There are two goals to the Knitwits’ fundraiser: to spread awareness to the community to let them know the Knitwits can help, and to help raise money to purchase yarn for their project. The group partners with three medical facilities in Connecticut to work directly with them to supply completed knitted knockers, and also take requests.

Last year, the group managed to sell 85 tickets for the Harvest Tea. This year, they hope to sell 100 tickets.

The tea will feature a guest speaker, Linda Lindsay, mother of Heather Mosher whose story made worldwide news last December. Mosher, a 31-year-old breast cancer patient, passed away just hours after exchanging her wedding vows with husband David Mosher.

Linda Lindsay and Heather Mosher, both Southington residents, are members of Plantsville CUCC. Lindsay will speak at the Harvest Tea event in hopes of raising awareness to the cancer that took her daughter’s life.

To purchase tickets, call the church at (860) 628-5595.

To learn more about the Knitted Knockers mission or to get involved, visit www.knittedknockers.org.