SHS Band continues to rise

The Southington Blue Knights Marching Band has been busy these last two weekends, with a football game, practices, two competitions and their annual march in the Apple Harvest Festival parade.

On Saturday, Sept. 29, the band competed at Norwich Free Academy, scoring 86.225, as well as earning the Ned Smith Espritdu Corps award for “best spirit and attitude displayed by a band” from arrival throughout the entire competition.

Just one week later, on Oct. 6, the band scored nearly two full points higher at a competition at Cheshire High School, securing a score of 88.275 in the Class VI Open division.

Up next, the band will face off against rivals Norwalk and Trumbull at Trumbull High School on Sat. Oct. 13. For more information, follow Southington BKMB at www.southingtonbkmb.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/southingtonbkmb.

Want to see the full band show with all it’s scenery and choreography? Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 20.

The annual Music of the Knight will feature the host team, along with both local middle schools, and a host of competitive squads.

The event is scheduled to run from 3:45 p.m. to midnight on the high school turf.

Submitted photos