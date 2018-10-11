Police catch car burglar

Southington police arrested a suspect from a vehicle burglary at Cumberland Farms on West Street on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Police were called to the scene just before 8 a.m. on a report of a vehicle burglary. The investigation revealed that a patron of Cumberland Farms left the window to his vehicle down when he went inside to make a purchase. When he returned his cell phone and check book ledger were missing.

A witness was able to identify several males that were parked next to the victim’s vehicle as workers at a nearby construction site. A search of their vehicle recovered the victim’s cell phone. Additionally, surveillance video at the Cumberland Farms showed that the accused, James Marquis Kitchens, 34, of New Haven, entered the vehicle to take the phone and check book ledger. At that time, the accused admitted that he did steal the items.

The check book ledger was recovered as well.

Kitchens was charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny. He was held pending at $2,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 11.