Craft week draws thousands

Linda Hettrick, right, of Quinnipiac Valley Alpacas, shows Erin and Avery Martin a photo book with pictures of her pet alpacas at the Apple Harvest Festival last Saturday. The 50th Apple Harvest Festival concluded last weekend with a craft fair that featured contests, a sand sculpture, magic, music, and over 50 vendors.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI

Matt Becker of Manchester Community College makes ceramic vase at an Apple Harvest Festival craft booth last weekend. Thousands converged on the town green for the second week of the festival.