Police recover stolen car, leads to 2 drug arrests

Police pulled over a Nissan on N. Main St. on Monday, Oct. 8 after a DMV check of the vehicle’s registration showed that the canceled plate was last used on a Toyota. The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver, William Brophy, 61, of Wolcott, and the two passengers, Andrew Perugini, 54, of Wolcott, and Samantha White, 26, of Waterbury, for theft and drug charges.

Further investigation into the vehicle’s VIN revealed that the Nissan was reported stolen out of New York. When police took the three into custody, White provided a false name, but officers were able to identify her by paperwork located in the vehicle.

During the stop, a police K-9 indicated that there were drugs in the vehicle. Perugini was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with burnt ends consistent with drug use. White was found to have heroin, a glass pipe, and syringes in her purse.

Brophy, the driver, was charged with second degree larceny and improper use of a registration plate. He was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 9.

Perugini was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and released on a $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 22.

White was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, interfering with an officer, and criminal impersonation. She was held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 9. White was also found to have three additional warrants, two were for probation violations and one for failing to appear in court.