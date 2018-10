Southington police arrested a Naugatuck man for charges that stemmed from an incident in July 2018. On Monday, Oct. 8, Chad Swenor, 29, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for cashing a fraudulent check for $1,825 at a local TD Bank branch.

Swenor was charged with fourth degree larceny and second degree forgery. He was held on a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 9.