Obituary: Richard D. Casella, 50

Richard D. Casella, 50 of Southington passed away on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born June 16, 1968 in New Britain he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Lewis) Casella.

Richard was a graduate of Southington High School Class of 1987, and earned a bachelor’s degree from CCSU in Criminal Justice. Following his education he joined the CT Army National Guard. He was a retired Connecticut State Trooper, serving with Troop I in Bethany. He was a member of the Southington Elks and loved fishing and his motorcycle.

Richard is survived by a son, Max Casella of Southington and two brothers, Paul and David Casella both of Southington, a step mother Sheila Casella, a step sister Tracy Karas, along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 12th from 3:30 -7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com