Obituary: Richard A. Martin Sr., 91

Richard A. Martin Sr., 91, of Southington, husband of the late Rita (Whitneck) Martin passed away with his family by his side on October 3, 2018. He was born on August 15, 1927, to Amanda (Martin) and Albert Martin in St. Agatha, ME.

Richard was a WWII veteran and served in Germany. He was a volunteer with the Southington Fire Department. He was a devoted fan of the Red Sox, New England Patriot’s and UCONN Women’s Basketball. In 1964, he established Martin Cabinets with his brother Jean and retired in 1988. He remained active and independent, always sharing his warm smile and infectious laugh.

Richard was predeceased by two sons, Colby and Alan. He is survived by his children Dale of Indianapolis, IN; Richard Jr. and fiancée, Robin, of Rocky Hill; Brenda Burns of Rome, GA; and Craig and his wife, Tamara, of Wallingford. Grampy also is survived by his grandchildren Amber and husband Ramon; Dale Jr. and wife Angela; Chad and wife Kristen; Allison; Devon; Sara; Meghan and Rebecca as well as seven great grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings Evangeline Thibeault, Jean Martin and his wife Claudette, and Corinne Munson as well as sisters-in-law Eva, Lucille and Arlene. He was predeceased by siblings Conrad (Rolande), Viola Wilkins (Donald); Reginald; Onias; Omer. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his precious cat, Tigger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 12, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., meeting directly at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Thursday, October 11, 2018, from 5-7 p.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com