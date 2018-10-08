Obituary: Rev. George W. Jenkins

Rev. George W. Jenkins died on September 27, 2018 at his home. Born in 1936 in Ridgewood, NJ, son of the late George and Harriett (Bender) Jenkins both who were from Scranton, PA. He attended schools in Bayonne, NJ, served in the U.S. Air Force, graduated from Rutgers in Newark with a BA, and from Virginia Theological Seminary with an MDiv. He was ordained in the Episcopal Church and served churches in South Carolina, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maine. He was predeceased by a brother Harry. He was dedicated to fighting injustice against all people who had not gained full equality. This included people of color, women people with different sexual orientation, people with disabilities and people who know God in the other than the Judeo-Christian traditions. This is how he understood the teachings of Jesus to love God and to love our neighbor. He applied this understanding both within the Church and in society.

He was strengthened to do his work by those whom he loved the most, his family. He leaves his wife, Loreli, four children: Alex Jenkins of Weing NJ, his wife Alisa and their Three daughters, Rebecca, Rachel and Meagan; Paul Jenkins of Glens Falls, NY, his wife Lynne and their two sons, Thomas and David; Eric Jenkins of Buxton, ME, and his two sons Trevor and Tyler; and Jennifer Jenkins of West Hartford, CT and her three children, Julia, Elijah and Grace Olander.

A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, Glastonbury, CT on Saturday, October 13, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, any donations are requested to be given to Episcopal Relief and Development, PO Box 7058, Merrifield, VA 221166 or at www.er-d.org.