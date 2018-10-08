Obituary: MaryGrace (Renda) Borchard, 72

MaryGrace (Renda) Borchard, 72, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018 at the Summit of Plantsville. She was the wife of Robert W. Borchard.

She was born in New Britain on May 20, 1946 the daughter of the late Nicholas and Felice (Rich) Renda. Prior to her retirement she was the book store manager at Cheshire Academy. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. Marygrace enjoyed going to Cape Cod and the Casinos but most of all her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by her son Peter J. Borchard and his wife Robin of Plantsville and cherished granddaughters Taylor and Brynn. She also leaves a sister Louise Cardinale, sisters-in-law Linda Marquis, Betty DePaolo and Beverly Wojtas as well as many nieces and nephews including her special niece Donna DeMetri. She was predeceased by her brothers Dominic and Nicholas Renda.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 10th at 11 am at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday morning from 8:30- 10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington.

