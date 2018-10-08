Obituary: Kathy Lusignan, 76

Kathy Lusignan, 76, of East Haddam, beloved wife of Stephen, passed away peacefully Friday (Oct. 5, 2018) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born Nov. 2, 1941 in Ermioni, Greece, she was the daughter of the late Stathis and Anastasia Zarafonitou. Kathy and Steve met in Greece while he was serving in the Air Force. They spent their first year together in France, where they were married and then settled in Waterbury before moving to East Haddam 21 years ago. Mrs. Lusignan had worked as a registered CNA for many years before her retirement. In her spare time, Kathy also enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting. She had an immense love for animals of all kinds – especially hummingbirds, butterflies and her dogs, Shadow (who she leaves behind) and Bogie and Brady (that she’s now with in Heaven). In addition to her loving husband of 55 years, she leaves two children, Lianalia Zarafonitou of New Britain and Lance Lusignan and his wife, Danielle of Moodus; four grandchildren, Laura Hayer and her husband, Wes and Scott, Jarrett and Christopher Lusignan; and two siblings, Zenovia and Costa, both of Greece; and numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive guests 4 – 7 PM Tuesday (Oct. 9th) at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Road, Colchester. The funeral will assemble starting at 9:30 AM Wednesday (Oct. 10th) at the funeral home before the celebration of the Funeral Liturgy at 10:30 AM at St. Bridget of Kildare Church, 75 Moodus-Leesville Road, Moodus. Burial will follow in St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington 06111. www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com