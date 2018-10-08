Obituary: Carolyn W. Impellizzeri, 81

Carolyn W. Impellizzeri, 81, of Southington, and formerly of Neola, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 at Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven, CT. Carolyn was the beloved wife of Charles W. Impellizzeri for 59 years.

Carolyn was born in Jersey City, NJ on Nov. 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Walter P. and Stephanie (Romanowski) Wroclawski. After graduating Saint Dominic Academy in Jersey City, Carolyn earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Misericordia College in Dallas, PA. Carolyn started her career at Hoffman La Roche in Nutley, NJ as a Research Scientist, and later taught science at elementary and high schools in North Jersey. Carolyn was an avid reader, gardener and cook. She also loved sewing and traveling, creating special family memories at the Jersey shore, summers at Cape Cod and holidays in the White Mountains, NH. Music was also a large part of her life and she was an accomplished accordionist. Upon retirement to the Pocono Mountains in 1996, Carolyn served as a Eucharistic Minister, Religious Education Director, and Confirmation Instructor at her parishes in Pennsylvania. As a woman of faith, Carolyn was most recently a parishioner of St. Dominic Church in Southington, CT.

In addition to her husband Charles, Carolyn is survived by two loving children, Cheryl Ann Impellizzeri of Southington and Craig W. Impellizzeri and his wife Beth of New Milford, CT, and their two sons, Christopher and Daniel. Carolyn’s grandsons were the joy of her life.

Family and friends are invited to visit Sunday, October 7th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT, from 2-6 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 8th at 9:15 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, followed by a Celebration of Life Mass at 10:00 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, CT.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carolyn’s memory to an organization of your choice.

