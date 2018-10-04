Obituary: William Markavich Sr., 71

William Markavich Sr., 71, of Plantsville, beloved husband of Denise (Johndrow) Markavich, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family at his side on October 2, 2018. He was the son of Adolph and Madeline (Gilbert) Markavich. Born and raised in New Britain, he attended E.C. Goodwin Technical School. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served with honor in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the VFW Post 9929 in West Hartford. He retired from the USPS in 2007. Bill loved fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle, all if which gave him many hours of happiness and joy.

Left to miss him are his children, William Jr. & his wife Cathy, Aaron, Derick, USAF Master Sargent David & his wife Jessica, and Danielle, and his sister, Madeline & her husband Timothy Sullivan. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Kaylee, Sebastian, Grace, Sean, Lilyana, Meghan, Lucas, Damien, Cayden, and a tenth on the way. Additionally, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 8:30-10:30am at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, followed by his Celebration of Life from 10:30-11:30am. Burial will full military honors will follow in State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. For directions or online messages, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.