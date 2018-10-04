Obituary: Edward A. Piteo Jr., 68

Edward A. Piteo Jr, 68 of Wolcott passed away September 27, 2018 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NY after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma for 31 years.

Ed was born April 6, 1950 the son of the late Edward and Adelaide (Mariotti) Piteo.

He earned his degree in Electrical Engineering and was President of Eddy Electric Motor Co.

Ed’s wife Laurie passed away in 2014, married in 1969 they were constant companions, deeply in love.

Ed is survived by his daughter, Allison Piteo-Gould and husband Ryan of Wolcott, his beloved grandchildren; Jack, Mackenzie, Edward Samuel (Sam), Savannah and Ella Grace all of Wolcott. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is also survived by Marilyn Piteo of Bristol; his sisters Donna Perkins and husband Norm, Pamela Kohlberg and husband Charlie, also his brother Mark Piteo and wife Joan; his nieces and nephews as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. He also leaves his long- time friend and golfing partner Bruno Mazzulla.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Funeral services and burial will be private.

