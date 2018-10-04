Obituary: Beverly Hatch, 82

Beverly Hatch, 82, of Southington passed away on September 30th at The Summit of Plantsville. She was the wife of the late Lorrey “Ray” Hatch.

She was born in Plymouth, NH, Nov. 28th 1935, the daughter of Frederick and Isabel (Frost) Bain. Bev graduated from Groton High School in Groton, VT. She worked in the Southington School system cafeterias for years and then went on to work at Allied Corp.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, Penny Hatch, of Bristol and granddaughter, Sarah Hatch, also of Bristol as well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves a special furry friend, the family cat, Zoey.

Beverly is predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Haskell and Geneva Welch, and a brother, Rupert Bain.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Cobblestone unit at The Summit of Plantsville for the excellent care that Beverly received during her time there.

In keeping with Beverly’s wishes there will be no public services. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington. Della Vecchia Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

