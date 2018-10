On Sunday, Sept. 30, artists from Southington Community Cultural Arts Apples & the Arts helped decorate the Apple Harvest Festival parade with the apples from the Apples & Arts program sprinkled throughout the parade. Above, the apple “Color My World—Embracing Awe-tism” was a crowd favorite. It was decorated by Billy Pagoni from SoCCA’s All-Access program for artists with disabilities. The apple was sponsored by SBS in New Haven.

Photos by JANELLE MORELLI