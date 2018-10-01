Obituary: H. Douglas McLeod, 84

H Douglas McLeod, (84), passed away peacefully on September 26th surrounded by his loving family. Born in Ware, MA , he was the son of the late Harold and Florence McLeod. He graduated from North Quincy HS and earned his Bachelor degree from Boston University. He served as Director for the South Shore, New Haven and Southington YMCA’s during his 34 year career. Known for his a leadership style that encompassed caring, respect, integrity and humor, he mentored dozens of young YMCA professionals and contributed greatly to the New Haven and Southington, CT communities. He was an active member of several civic organizations including the Rotary Club of Southington where he served as President and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow. He was a past President of the Florida Chapter, Association of YMCA Retirees and the St. Augustine Shores Civic Association. He was a committed volunteer for the St. Augustine Historical Research Library, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Beyond The Gates Ministry at Bayview Care Center. He is a member of the YMCA Camp Sloper Hall of Fame and has been recognized as a LIVING LEGEND by the Southington YMCA. He also served as an Archivist for the Florida Chapter Association of YMCA Retirees. He retired to St. Augustine in 1992 where he continued his love of travel and community service.

Doug is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol M. McLeod of St Augustine, FL and his Brother, Donald McLeod and his wife Marilyn of Weymouth, MA. He was predeceased by his younger sister Roberta Larmey of Weymouth, MA. He also leaves behind his son, D. Scott McLeod and his wife Gail of Westerly, RI and his daughter Holly Ruark and her husband Richard of St Johns, FL. He will be missed dearly by his grandchildren, Evan McLeod and his partner Pam Tufano, Lauren M. Tripp and her husband Zachary and Olivia Ruark and her partner Taylor Mays and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Camp Sloper Scholarship Fund, Southington YMCA, 29 High Street, Southington, CT 06489 in his name:

Craig Funeral Home Crematory Memorial Park, St. Augustine, FL is in charge of the arrangements.

www.craigfuneralhome.com