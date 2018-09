Salon Couture, family owned and operated since 2010, cut the ribbon on the newest location at 32 Center St. The downtown business offers LightStim red light therapy bed sessions offering total body wellness. From left, Brian Melendez from Keep Up Marketing, Donato DiVirgilio from Dan Divirgilio Agency LLC-Farmers Insurance, Darlene Egan, Jeff Egan, chamber executive director Taylor Crofton, Richard Paradis, Lyndsey Paradis, Haley Ruszczyk, Veronica Cabrera, and Hilary Wright.