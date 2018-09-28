Shoplifter caught at Price Chopper

Police arrested Isaac Echevarria, 49, of Waterbury, after a Sept. 23 shoplifting incident at the Price Chopper at 410 Queen St. in Southington.

According to police, store security observed Echevarria putting disposable razors, candy bars, and gum into a carriage before concealing the products in his pants. He then walked to the front of the store, passed all points of sale without paying for the items, and exited the store.

Employees approached Echevarria while he was in the vestibule, and he started to run as Southington officers were arriving at the scene. Police reported Echevarria as non-compliant with officers’ commands, but he eventually complied and was taken into custody.

Stolen items included six Gillette disposable razors valued at $65.94, six half-dozen packs of Snickers candy bars ($32.94) and five three-packs of Cobalt gum ($20.95). The grand total was $119.83.

Echevarria was charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, and interfering with officers. He was held on a $10,000.00 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Sept. 24.