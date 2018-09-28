Obituary: David C. Wood, 49

David C. Wood, 49 of New York City, NY and formerly of Southington, passed away on Sunday September 16, 2018 at his home. He was born in Danbury on April 16, 1969 and was the son of Robert Wood of Southington and the late Gladys (Dolan) Wood.

David graduated fourth in his class and summa cum laude with a Bachelors of Arts degree from Fordham University. He was awarded the History Dept. Award and was on the editorial staff of the school newspaper and was also President of the Russian Club. While at Fordham he was elected to the Tau Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. He was awarded a grant from the Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt Institute to pursue original research at the Roosevelt Library.

He received his Master’s degree with distinction from the London School of Economics, United Kingdom with a major in International Affairs.

David was vice-president and world head of commercial lines underwriting quality for AIG, Manhattan.

In addition to his father he is survived by a sister Suzanne Wood of Plainville.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday October 6th at 10:30 am at St Francis of Assisi Church, 318 Church St., Naugatuck. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery alongside of his mother.

Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 20 Batterson Park Rd. #302, Farmington, CT. 06032. For Directions and online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com