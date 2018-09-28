Man arrested for harassing emails

On Friday, Sept. 21, Southington police arrested Tcho Caulker, 41, of West Haven for disregarding a protection order and continually harassing his victim.

The warrant alleges that Caulker sent unwanted emails to the victim which violated a civil protection order that was signed on July 30, 2018. The order prohibited Caulker from contacting the victim or the victim’s family in any manner. The report states there were 84 emails sent to the victim after the protection order was in place.

According to police, there will be no further information released on the victim.

Caulker was charged with second degree harassment and criminal violation of a civil protection order. He was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol Superior Court on Sept. 24.