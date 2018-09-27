Obituary: Irving M. Fallon, 86

Irving M. Fallon, 86, of the Plantsville section of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 23, 2018. He was the beloved husband of June (Van de Mark) Fallon for 64 years.

Born on January 20, 1932 in Southington to the late Irving and Anna (Gaynor) Fallon, he had been a lifelong Southington resident. Irving proudly served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He worked as a tool maker at Lee Spring in Bristol for many years. Irving loved to hunt and fish and was a longtime member at the Sportsmen’s Club. He also loved to go boating with his family, loved gardening and was a big Yankee fan. After his retirement, he joined the Valley Vagabond Club and enjoyed walking with the members.

In addition to his wife June, he is survived by his son Irving Fallon and his wife Brenda of Tolland; daughter Gail Mordarski and her husband Daniel of Meriden; 4 grandchildren: James Mordarski and his wife Stacey or Littleton, CO; Ashley Ottman and her husband Scott of Berlin; Aaron Fallon of New Mexico and Dr. Alex Fallon and his wife Jessica of Granby; 4 great-grandchildren: Mia, Dexter, Thomas and Connor. He is also survived by two sisters, Marlene Kulesa of Southington and Shirley Jakiela of Plantsville and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 1, 2018 at St. Aloysius Church, 254 Burritt St. Plantsville. Burial with military honors will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. There are no calling hours. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.

