Blue Knights win ‘best overall effect’

The Southington Blue Knights Marching Band took the field at Naugatuck High School Saturday evening.

The BKMB faced their fellow Class VI bands Trumbull High School and Norwalk High School and experienced their first real competition of the season. Southington earned an 84.525 and won “best overall effect” caption award.

They placed third by only 0.1 point behind Trumbull, who earned an 84.625, while Norwalk earned an 85.250.

The BKMB will face Trumbull again this Saturday evening at Norwich Free Academy.

Follow the Knights at www.SouthingtonBKMB.com and Southington BKMB on Facebook.

Check them out this weekend at the Apple Harvest Festival parade. The parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

For weather updates, visit www.southingtonahf.com.