Obituary: Thomas J. Havrilla Sr., 72

Thomas J. Havrilla Sr. 72, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Mid-State Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born in Meriden on Sept 14, 1946 the son of the late Steve and Anna (Petrochko) Havrilla. He was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by CL&P in the gas division.

He is survived by a son, Thomas J. Havrilla Jr. and wife Nilda of Meriden and a daughter, Tabitha Stein and husband Jeremy of Southington, 4 grandchildren, Vanessa and Jillian Stein and Logan and Ava Havrilla and several nieces and nephews, as well as his former wife Sherri Phillips. He was predeceased by brothers Milton, Bert, Basil and Steven Havrilla.

Tom was a member of the Yalesville-Wallingford VFW #9965 and the American Legion Post #45 of South Meriden. He was very proud of serving his country. Tom was an avid NY Yankees and New England Patriots fan. He was also a handyman and could fix just about anything.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26th at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans, 191 Riverside Ave. Bristol, CT 06010.

For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com