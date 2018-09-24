Obituary: Elwin ‘Biff’ Gallagher Jr., 70

Elwin “Biff” Gallagher Jr. 70, of the Plantsville section of Southington passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Sept. 16th at Hartford Hospital He was the beloved husband of Bette (Chirico) Gallagher for 37 years.

He was born on April 19, 1948 in Caribou, ME, the son of the late Elwin and Bernice ( Manter) Gallagher. He grew up in Southington and was a1966 graduate of Southington High School and served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966-1969 and was in Vietnam on active duty for two years. He worked at Johnson & Johnson for over 30 years. Biff was an avid Red Sox and Giants fan, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

In addition to his beloved wife Bette he leaves a son Kevin Gallagher and his fiancée Stacie, his loving step-daughters Bernadette and Melissa Testa. He also leaves his siblings Judy Shirley, Dennis Gallagher and his wife Sharon, Darren Gallagher and wife Shelley and his Aunt Tena and Uncle Ed Jennings. He also leaves his granddaughters Mila and Lucy Gallagher and grandson Bret Hayes as well as several nieces and nephews including Nanette, Karen, Abbey and Dylan. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and George Gallagher.

There will be a private service for the family. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society or a Veterans Association of your choice.

DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

