Woman arrested for allowing youths to smoke pot, drink

Tricia Angelo, 43, of Southington, turned herself in to Southington police on Friday, Sept. 14 after learning there was a warrant for her arrest.

The warrant alleges that Angelo allowed juveniles to smoke marijuana and drink alcohol in her house with her knowledge. The investigation was initiated after a parent of one of the juveniles involved found suspicious text messages between the juvenile and Angelo.

She was processed and charged with risk of injury to or impairing the morals of children. She was held on a $10,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Sept. 14.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was notified of the investigation.