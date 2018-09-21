Two men charged for fake coupons at Shop Rite

Southington police were dispatched to Shop Rite, at 750 Queen St., on Monday, Sept. 17, at approximately 3:27 p.m., on report of a shoplifting incident. Initial reports said that two suspects, later identified as Muhnad Abuali, 20, of Little Ferry, N.J., and Abdallah Kayed, 20 of Clifton, N.J., fled the scene and were being chased by loss

prevention employees.

Both suspects were later taken into custody by Southington police.

According to police, loss prevention employees witnessed Abuali and Kayed enter the store and proceed to the soda aisle. Each selected six 24-packs of Pepsi and placed them into their own shopping carts. The two then proceeded to the checkout area where they purchased the items.

During the transactions, loss prevention noticed the males producing large quantities of $5 off coupons, which were applied to the orders. After the two men completed the transactions and exited the store, store employees determined the coupons were fraudulent.

When approached in the parking lot about the invalid coupons, Abuali and Kayed were asked to return the products to the store. Initially, the two men agreed, returning to the store with the products. Once inside, they refused to pay for the items and fled to their vehicle.

The store did not incur any monetary loss since the 12 cases of Pepsi (valued at $5.99 per case) were all recovered. The fraudulent coupons totaled $70.

Both men were charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, third degree forgery, and conspiracy to commit third degree forgery. Abuali was also charged with failure to insure a private motor vehicle. Both men posted a $7,500 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bristol court on Oct. 1.