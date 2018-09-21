Obituary: Michele A. (Derderian) Haman, 77

Michele A. (Derderian) Haman, 77, of Southington, was reunited with her husband, parents, sister and her beloved dog Bailey, on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. Michele was the loving wife of the late Richard J. Haman for 56 years.

She was born in New Britain on July 4, 1941 to the late William and Mary (Dividian) Derderian and had been a longtime Southington resident.

Michele was an employee at Eversource before taking a position at the HOCC Bradley Memorial Campus as telephone operator where she worked for the last 10 years. She also worked at the Berlin Movie Theatre for over 15 years. Michele loved UCONN Women’s Basketball and the New York Yankees, but most of all she loved her family and lived for her grandsons, Joe and Steven.

Michele is survived by her daughter Lynn Damboise and husband Tom and two grandsons, Joe and Steven, all of Southington. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one sister, Alicia Vaughn.

Michele’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Zhou, Maureen, and Rebecca at the New Britain Cancer Center for their compassion and friendship throughout this journey.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday Sept. 26, 2018 from 4- 7 p.m. at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.