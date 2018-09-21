Obituary: Jane (Rathbun) Thomas, ‘Honey,’ 89

Jane (Rathbun) Thomas, “Honey”, 89 of Southington passed away Monday September 17, 2018 at her home holding the hands of her family. Born in East Orange, New Jersey on June 13, 1929, she was the daughter of Alma (Lasher) and Frederick Rathbun. Jane lived in New Britain and was raised at the Klingberg Children’s Home in 1933. As a “home kid” she learned to live life with a strong faith, good morals, proper etiquette, and kindness.

Jane was a graduate of New Britain High School, class of 1946. She received her Associate in Science from Tunxis Community College in 1980 and completed her Bachelors of General Studies at the University of Connecticut in 1992.

She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for The Precision Grinding Company in New Britain for many years. She joined the State of Connecticut as a Secretary in the Department of Information Services and later became an Executive Secretary in the Department of Administrative Services. She was a proud state employee.

Jane enjoyed gardening, birding, cooking and entertaining. She sewed a perfect seam and could knit a beautiful sweater. She loved Larry King, Chris Matthews, a challenging crossword puzzle and a good cup of coffee!

Cape Cod was a special place. Some of the most treasured family memories are of times spent at the Larson’s cottage. A summer is not complete for Sue or Joanne without a trip to The Cape Cod National Seashore.

Jane is survived by three daughters, Susan Jordan and husband, Carl, of Guilford, Nancy Hunter and husband Joe, of Concord, NC, and Joanne Nyerick and husband, Edward, of Southington. “Honey” also leaves her cherished grandchildren, Carl, Cristin, Carolyn, Emily and Olivia, 4 great-grandchildren, Liam, Garrett, Becton and Rileigh Jane. She also leaves a nephew, William Weber of Southington. She was predeceased by her former husband and companion, William Thomas of Plainville, a sister, Marion Weber of New Britain and a brother, Warren Rathbun of Massachusetts.

Jane stayed in her home throughout her long journey with Alzheimer’s. She would have wanted to thank the various caregivers who helped her live comfortably.

Funeral services in celebration of Jane’s life will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal will follow at West Cemetery, Plainville. Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to The Klingberg Family Centers, or

Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.

