Obituary: Arthur ‘Art’ D’Agostino, 74

Arthur “Art” D’Agostino, 74, of Southington beloved husband for 46 years and soulmate of Carol (Jones) D’Agostino, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 17th, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Arthur was born on Aug. 6, 1944, the son of the late Arthur and Anna (DellaVecchia) D’Agostino. He was a graduate of Southington High School Class of 1962. Arthur was a Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the Army with the 5th Special Forces. He was a communicant of St. Dominic Church. He was a member of the Southington Elks Lodge, Special Forces Chapter 54, and IUOE, Local 478. Prior to his retirement he was employed in the construction industry having started as a surveyor and later a supervisor in the building of roads and bridges.

Arthur was a loving and passionate family man who loved his home, gardening and antiquing. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

In addition to his wife he leaves his loving children Lisa Marie LaPorte and husband Michael of Farmington, James Palumbo and his partner Janine Serino of Southington, his six adoring grandchildren Alyssa, Chelsea, Brenden and Owen LaPorte, Andrew D’Agostino and Carina Rose Fresa, a brother and his wife Joseph and Tina D’Agostino of Southington as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and many cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Tina Louise Fresa and a son Arthur D’Agostino, Jr.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Kamradt and Dr. Helaine Bertsch and their caring staff at Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute as well as the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, especially Arthur’s primary care nurse Agnes Dion, Mary Alice, Sister Catherine Mary and Francis Barillaro for their loving care and compassion.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 9: 15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Dominic Church at 10 am Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 pm.

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Franciscan Home and Hospice Care, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451 or to St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Rd. Southington, CT 06489

