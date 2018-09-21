Bristol man arrested for choking Southington woman

Joshua Werner, 41, of Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at 8:44 a.m., on an active warrant for choking a Southington woman on Sept. 2 and getting in a motor vehicle accident on I-84 after fleeing the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the residence on Beecher Street after receiving a report of a domestic dispute. The warrant alleges that Werner and the victim were involved in a verbal argument, which began to escalate.

During the argument, Werner placed one hand around the the victim’s throat until she could no longer breathe. At the same time, he placed his other hand over her face, covering her nose and mouth. At this point a witness entered the room, and Werner fled the scene.

Werner was later involved in a motor vehicle accident on I-84 in the Plainville area. As a result of the accident, Werner was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Werner was processed and charged with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, and second degree strangulation. He was held on a c$100,000 bond and appeared in court on Sept. 18.

No mugshot was provided since the warrant was served in court. No further information on the victim will be released by police.