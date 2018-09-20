Police announce Apple Harvest road closures, parking bans, and detours

The Southington Police Department announced the following parking restrictions for the 2018 Apple Harvest Festival:

From Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 30 and Friday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 7 the following streets will be posted as “No Parking” on either side of the street: Academy Lane, Academy Street, Berlin Avenue (Main Street to Highwood Avenue), Center Court, Center Place, Center Street, Chestnut Street, Columbus Avenue, Eden Avenue, High Street, Hobart Street, Liberty Street, Merrell Avenue, Mill Street (North Main Street to Water Street), North Liberty Street, North Main Street (Center Street to Mill Street), Oak Street, Vermont Avenue, Vermont Terrace, West Center Street (Summer Street to Howard Avenue), Woodruff Street (Berlin Avenue to Pleasant Street).

Parade Parking

There will be special parking restrictions along the parade route from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the day of the parade, Sunday, Sept. 30 (Rain date: Oct. 7). All violators will be subject to a $35 fine and/or towing of the vehicle.

There will be no parking on the following streets due to the Apple Harvest Festival parade: Beecher Street, Bristol Street, Chestnut Street, Church Street, Cowles Avenue, Eden Place, Elm Street, Knowles Avenue, Main Street, Matthews Street, Prospect Street (West Street to Summer Street), South Center Street, Speechley Avenue, Summer Street, Water Street, West Main Street.

At 11 a.m., the following streets will have no access to traffic as a result of the parade: Cowles Avenue, Prospect Street, Summer Street, and Elm Street.

Fireworks

The fireworks display will be set off from the dog park, located on Mill Street, on Saturday, Sept. 29 (Rain date: Oct. 6). The section of Mill Street between North Main Street (Rte. 10) and Water Street will be blocked off starting at noon. The roads will reopen at 11 p.m.

During this time, the Rails to Trails will also be closed between High Streeet (YMCA) and the Municipal Center Building.

This will create a safety zone, and traffic will be detoured around the Mill Street closure. The dog park will be closed to the public at noon on Saturday, Sept. 29. The park will reopen at noon on Sunday, Sept. 30.

Shuttle Buses

Shuttle buses back and forth from the festival will be available from Southington High School, 720 Pleasant St. Shuttles will run on Saturdays and Sundays with no service on Friday nights.

Here is the schedule: Saturday, Sept. 29, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For current information regarding the 2018 Apple Harvest Festival, including festival hours, parking restrictions and detour information please call the Southington Police Department Apple Harvest Information Line at (860) 378-1677. The Information Line will be active beginning Monday, Sept. 26.