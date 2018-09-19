Performance listings for the Sept. 21 edition

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

SOUTHINGTON

COMEDY NIGHT. 7 p.m. at American Legion Kiltonic Post 72, 64 Main St. (across from the town green). Cost is $20 ($25 at the door), 8-person tables available ($150). Show features three headliners, Chip Ambrogio, Regina DeCicco and John McClellan. Proceeds support the post Centennial Programs. Contact: Jason Cap, (860) 305-3673 or jcap@kiltonicpost72.org.

ONGOING

PLANTSVILLE

SOUTHINGTON DRIVE-IN. Saturdays through Oct. 27, 6 p.m. gates open and movies start at sunset. Cost for Southington residents is $2 per person ($10 per carload). Non resident carloads coast $15. Eric Korp will entertain children and families before the movies. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). More info at SouthingtonDrive-In.org.

October