Girls Soccer: Lady Knights improve to 3-0

Southington girls’ soccer improved to 3-0 on the season with a pair of wins over Hall and Maloney. The Knights edged Hall, 1-0, but blasted Maloney, 5-0.

Hall victory

SEPT. 11—The Lady Knights picked up the lone goal of the match from Abby Sowa off of an Allison Carr assist. Sowa was 30 yards out, but put a shot on frame, and it slipped under the crossbar and into the goal.

“We outplayed them for the remainder of the first half, but they seemed to hold more possession at the beginning of the second half,” coach Mike Linehan said. “It was a well-contested second half.”

Olivia Sherwood recorded four saves, and she and the Southington defense made sure the lead held up the rest of the game. The Lady Knights outshot the Warriors 14-2, and they also held a 6-1 advantage in corner kicks over the visitors.

Maloney win

SEPT. 13—Southington led 1-0 at the half at Falcon Field, then blew away Maloney with a four-goal second half. Alijah Vega had the lone goal in the first half off an Emma Panarella assist. Allison Carr scored two unassisted goals, both in the second half, to lead the Lady Knights.

“In the second half, we moved the ball around and made it more difficult to defend us,” Linehan said.

After Carr’s goals gave Southington a 3-0 lead in the second half, Maya Wroblewski scored on a Marisa Imme assist, and Micaela Potamis had the game’s final goal on an assist from Wroblewski. Sherwood made two saves for the Lady Knights. Southington outshot Maloney 38-1.

“Eoin McClure is doing a terrific job with the Maloney program,” Linehan said. “His team is young and played well, but we were bigger, stronger and faster and controlled most of the game.”

Linehan called the Maloney match a step in the right direction as the Lady Knights prepared for tougher competition.

Up next: Southington played Manchester at home on Monday, then traveled to Glastonbury on Thursday.

