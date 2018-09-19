Football: Gridiron woes continue despite second victory

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

Southington football is 2-0 following a 21-7 road win over Simsbury at Holden Field on Sept. 14, but the Blue Knights weren’t happy about how they achieved their second victory of the season.

Issues that cropped up in the season opener against Glastonbury continued against Simsbury. The Knights had two touchdowns called back because of penalties, and that doesn’t sit well with coaches.

“We could be way better than that, we want to be way better than that, and the kids want to be,” coach Mike Drury said. “They’re ready to respond and work on it, clean things up, and just improve and get better.”

The Blue Knights again fumbled, and recovered, the game’s opening kickoff. Southington did wind up with two turnovers in the game, an interception and a lost fumble on another kick return. For the second straight week, the Blue Knights overcame their mistakes and miscues to get the victory.

This time, however, was much closer on the scoreboard.

“It was sloppy. We know that, the kids know that, and they don’t expect that,” said Drury, “but they did a good job responding and getting the job done.”

After getting burned for a 59-yard touchdown pass, the Southington defense put the clamps on Simsbury. Steve Witte was the guy who was beaten by the Trojan combination of quarterback Jackson Butler and wide receiver Jeffrey Coleman, but Witte didn’t give up another big play the rest of the night.

“[Witte] did a good job responding and did a great job the rest of the game,” Drury said.

On the other side, J.T. Martin made sure Simsbury’s 6-foot-7 Colby Chase had issues getting open.

“J.T. Martin did a great job,” Drury said. “I thought he was in really good position the whole game, played hard, played physical and made big plays.”

At 6-foot-1, Martin was giving up six inches to Chase, but he still held the big senior to three catches for 28 yards.

Simsbury gained 189 yards, but Southington’s defense quieted the home team down in the second half.

“I thought they did a good job responding,” Drury said. “We gave up a big play, but then we did a good job holding them for most of the game. They got a few big things and some penalties, things we can do a better job of just making sure we don’t make those mistakes.”

On offense, the Blue Knights didn’t score until Jacob Drena (12-of-20, 210 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT) hit Jacob Flynn for an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. After Simsbury’s touchdown tied the game at the 10:13 mark of the second quarter, Southington struck for to go-ahead score with 2:29 to go until the half. Drena found Carter Uhlman, who made a great catch for a seven-yard touchdown. Evan Johanns’ second of three extra points put the Blue Knights ahead 14-7.

The game stayed at 14-7 until a Southington drive in the third quarter. The Blue Knights got the ball and ran it right at the Trojans. Tanner LaRosa (17 carries, 140 yards) put together some good runs, then punctuated the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. Johanns’ kick made the score 21-7 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

“He did a great job,” said Drury about LaRosa. “Guys started to get a good feel for their front and what they were doing, making adjustments at halftime, and we were able to get some good chunk plays out of him.”

Dillon Kohl (7 carries, 76 yards) also broke off some good runs for Southington, including a 48-yarder. The Blue Knight offense, despite some penalties, were able to churn up yardage and run valuable time off of the Holden Field clock.

With the way the Southington defense was playing, Simsbury didn’t have a chance. Angelo Plantamuro again led the way with 13 tackles, but he had plenty of help. John Miller had nine tackles and 1.5 sacks, and Jacob Vecchio added nine tackles and a sack. Kyle Messenger contributed nine tackles while Ryan Gavronski recorded seven tackles. Billy Carr, Ed Steindl and J.T. Martin each had a half-sack. Matt Thompson had an interception.

Next up for Southington (2-0) is a trip to Manchester (0-2) on Friday for a 6 p.m. game at Memorial Field. It has been a tough start to the season for the Indians, who lost 51-43 to Enfield and 55-26 to New Britain in their first two games. This game is the Indians’ home opener.

The Indians are led by quarterback Logan Tomlinson and receiver Jayden Colon, who hooked up for several big plays in the loss to New Britain.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Kevin Roberts, email him at KRoberts@SouthingtonObserver.com