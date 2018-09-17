Obituary: Margaret (Maggie) Kissane-Hodgins, 84

Margaret (Maggie) Kissane-Hodgins, after 84 years of happy living, Maggie left us to go home to her parents and siblings on September 14, 2018. At her passing, Maggie was surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Michael Hodgins; they were married for 61 years.

Maggie was born in Hartford, CT on December 1, 1933 and was the daughter of the late John and Mollie (Blake) Kissane.

Maggie was an avid sports fan. She loved bowling, the Red Sox and UCONN Women’s basketball. She was a dedicated friend who was always up for a game of Set Back, Bridge or Mahjong. She was the proud owner of Maggie’s Laundromat and worked as a bookkeeper for many small businesses.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, Hallie Hawkins (Christopher) of Southington, Mick Hodgins (Sally) of Newport News, Virginia and Cindy Oppenheimer (Craig) of South Windsor. Maggie is also survived by her five beloved grandchildren, Kimberly McCarthy, Matthew Gorman (fiancée Sara), and Justin, Kellie and Abigail Oppenheimer. She also leaves behind to mourn her loss, her brother, James Kissane (Ellen) of Seminole, Florida, Kathy Rygiel of Storrs, Connecticut and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers Patrick, John, and William along with sister, Mary Pierce.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 20th, 5-7 p.m. at DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 North Main Street, Southington, CT and a mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Dominic’s Church, 1050 Flanders Road, Southington, CT on Friday, September 21st at 11:00. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Manes in Motion Therapeutic Riding Center, 2150 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06053.

