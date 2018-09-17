Obituary: Joseph Bouchard, 72

Joseph Bouchard, 72, of New Britain passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018 at his home. He was the loving husband of Julia (Tribuiani) Bouchard.

Joseph was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Linden-Meyer and was a member of the French Model Club of New Britain.

In addition to his wife he leaves his son, Richard Bouchard of N. Carolina; six step-children, Tina Mitchell and Peter Martin both of Plainville, Dean Martin of Kensington, Greg Martin of Southington, Amy McGarrah of S. Carolina and Cheryl Coe of Durham; four brothers, David Bouchard and wife Kim of Bristol, Norbert Bouchard and wife Rosemary of Plainville, Michael Beaudry of Meriden and Larry Bouchard of CA; a sister, Charlene Fazzone and friend Maurice Deschamps of Newington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a step-daughter, Debbie Stankiewicz.

A funeral home service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. Burial with military honors will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 5-7 p.m.

For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com