Obituary: Joan (Jaworski) Curylo, 87

Joan (Jaworski) Curylo, 87, of Southington, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at the Summit at Plantsville. She was the wife of Edward Curylo for 66 years.

She was born April 23, 1931 in Scranton, PA, the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (Prybylski) Jaworski.

She is survived by her son Daniel D. Curylo and wife Robin of Bristol and Gloria J. Menard and husband Arthur of VT, her 3 grandchildren, Michael, Linda, and Colleen, her 4 great grandchildren, Zoe, Wyatt, Oscar and Edith. She was predeceased by a son Edward A. Curylo Jr.

Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is handling arrangements. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Spreen St. Framingham, MA 01701.

