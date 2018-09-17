Obituary: Clarence Boutot, 83

Clarence Boutot, 83, of Southington, passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at home. He was the husband of Mary (Desjardins) Boutot.

He was born July 14, 1935 in Fort Kent, ME the son of the late Joseph and Yvonne (Dubois) Boutot. He had retired from Acme Machine in West Hartford.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Sharon Luty and husband Tom of Tolland, Luke Boutot and wife Tanya of Riverview, FL, Nicole Flynn and husband John of Berlin, 5 grandchildren, Jason Luty, Jacquelyn and Mikaela Boutot, Ava and Jessica Flynn. He also leaves his sisters, Yvette Madore and Vernette Rioux of Fort Kent, ME and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Mildred Cyr and a brother Lester Boutot.

A memorial service will be held Monday 7 p.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington. Calling hours will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Assoc. 148 Eastern Blvd, Suite 100, Glastonbury, CT 06033.

