Man with 6-year-old arrested after drug incident at McDonald’s

Wallace Hart, 29, of Manchester, was arrested by Southington police on Sunday, Sept. 16 after receiving calls that a man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs was at McDonald’s on Queen Street with a six-year-old.

According to the police, Hart left the child unattended at a table and went to sit in his vehicle. Police found him to be in possession of both heroin and cocaine.

A family member of the child was contacted and responded to take custody of the child. The identity of the child and details of the relationship between the accused and the child are being withheld to protect the child’s identity.

Hart was charged with possession of a controlled substance and risk of injury to a minor.