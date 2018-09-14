Obituary: Theresa “Terri” DiCamillo Verrilli, 93

Theresa “Terri” DiCamillo Verrilli, age 93, of Southington, beloved wife of the late Frank J. Verrilli, passed away on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the Hospital of Central CT with her loving family by her side. Born in Bridgeport on May 8, 1925, she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline DiProfio DiCamillo and was a longtime resident of Bridgeport before moving to Southington.

She raised her family in Bridgeport with love and joy, and continued to give that love as the family grew. In addition, she was a talented artist, singer and cook, and enjoyed playing golf.

Survivors include her four loving children: John Verrilli and his wife Ann of Belmont, MA, Frank Verrilli Jr. of Norcross, GA, Judy DeVitto and her husband Tom of Southington, and James Verrilli and his wife Linda of Plantsville. She was predeceased by her daughter, Pamela Korchman. Survivors also include sisters, Josephine Amiot of Bridgeport and Janet Shaughnessy of California; a sister-in-law, Josephine DiCamillo of West Newbury, MA; seven cherished grandchildren: Caitlin Verrilli, Michael Verrilli and his wife Caitlin, Keith Korchman, Elissa Verrilli, and Elizabeth, Kristen and Jessica DeVitto; seven nieces and nephews: Rev. Ronald Amiot, S.J., Janet and Thomas Amiot, David and Alan DiCamillo, and Stephen and Joanne DiCamillo.

Friends are invited to honor Theresa’s life on Friday morning, September 14, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Theresa Church, Trumbull. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.