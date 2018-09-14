Obituary: Nelson Algarin Jr., 54

Nelson Algarin Jr, 54, of Meriden, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday, September 10, 2018 at Saint Francis Hospital.

He was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on April 14, 1964. Nelson proudly served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. He worked as a service engineer at Emhart Glass and traveled the world.

He is survived by his wife Juliana (Reyes) de Leon de Algarin of the Dominican Republic, his parents, Nelson Algarin Sr. and Maria Cortes, 8 children, one grandchild, 3 brothers, 4 sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Calling hours will be held before the service from 9 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden.

